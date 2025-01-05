Sunday's chilly start gives way to a brief warming trend in South Florida

MIAMI - After a chilly start to Sunday, a brief warming trend will begin with highs warming back into the middle 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The warming trend will continue into Monday, with highs reaching near 80 degrees as a warm breeze develops out of the southwest.

Most of the day Monday will remain dry, but a few showers are possible Monday evening ahead of an incoming cold front.

This cold front will move through overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Behind the front, the coldest air of the season will settle in for the middle of the week!

South Florida catches a bit of a cold front moving east. CBS News Miami

As cold air moves in throughout the day Tuesday, highs will only reach into the middle 60s. The coldest temperatures will be felt Wednesday and Thursday morning, with lows set to reach into the 40s for Miami for the first time in nearly two years.

Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will continue to remain in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Dry weather with plenty of sunshine will persist through Friday, but an additional front set to pass through early next weekend may bring the return of showers.