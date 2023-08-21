Summer is over, kids! Thousands return to class on Broward's first day of school

Thousands return to class on Broward's first day of school

Thousands return to class on Broward's first day of school

Thousands return to class on Broward's first day of school

FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is officially over for Broward public school students as they head back to the classroom for the first day of school.

Broward County Public Schools is the sixth largest school district in the country with more than 250,000 students and over 31,000 employees at more than 320 schools, centers, technical colleges, and charter schools.

The way kids get to and from school is transitioning this year.

Sixty new zero-emission electric school buses will be the new ride for dozens of students. The district said the new buses will help lower carbon emissions as it transports 54,000 students throughout the county every school day.

The move comes after the school district received a $14.8 million grant from The Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

This year the district is launching seven new magnet programs, including the Fire Academy at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

This year, all district schools will provide free breakfast and lunch.

With the new school year comes new protocols and new faces.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata is starting his first year in his new position. One of his main goals is enhancing safety.

"A needed item for every school district this large. We have behavior teams, we have threat assessment teams we have monitoring of all campuses," said Dr. Licata.

Dr. Licata also hopes to recruit and retain teachers.

While the pandemic is officially over, there's a new COVID-19 variant that parents should look out for.

"They come in with a headache, the nausea, the vomiting, the loose stools, the taste problems that they have, the nasal congestion," said Dr. Joseph Olivia, an HCA ER physician.

Scientists believe this variant could be more contagious than other mutations.

With this in mind, health officials are urging teachers and students to practice basic hygiene and encourage parents to make sure their kids are hydrated and getting enough sleep each night.