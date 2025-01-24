Sumak Turkish Cuisine in Miami Beach offers a journey through taste, tradition

MIAMI - Sumak has quickly become a must-visit destination for those seeking genuine Turkish cuisine.

Since opening last spring, the restaurant, nestled on 71 Street in Miami Beach, has captured the hearts of the local Turkish community and food enthusiasts alike.

Owner Zafer Acik takes pride in the restaurant's commitment to authenticity.

"Every single piece of equipment we use for cooking our cuisine, we brought from Turkey," he explained.

From custom-made wood-fire grills to specialty spices, no detail has been overlooked.

His wife Sinem has personally curated the restaurant's decor, selecting hand-carved 100% copper pieces that transport diners to Turkey. The charming outdoor area, complete with a fireplace and live music on Monday nights, adds to the restaurant's unique atmosphere.

Menu at Sumak in Miami Beach

The menu at Sumak is a testament to traditional Turkish cuisine. A signature dish is the wood-fired hand-minced lamb kebab, featuring premium New Zealand lamb. It impresses with its smooth textures and complex flavors.

Other highlights include:

Wood-fire grilled Mediterranean branzino with vegetables

Eggplant kebab served with tomato puree and homemade bread

Turkish manti: handmade dumplings in a garlic yogurt sauce

Dessert- baklava featuring 40 layers of phyllo dough stuffed with sweet pistachios, paired perfectly with a cup of traditional Turkish coffee.

Zafer's mission goes beyond serving food.

"I want to be part of Turkish cuisine getting to where it deserves to be," he said.

His customers' reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing amazement at the authentic flavors and experience.

"You have no idea how many times I hear from my customers, 'Wow, you blow my mind,'" Zafer said with pride.

For those seeking a truly authentic Turkish dining experience, Sumak offers a remarkable journey through taste, tradition, and hospitality.