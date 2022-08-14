NEXT Weather: Another round of storms starting Sunday afternoon

MIAMI – After a soggy Saturday, we are waking up to a quiet start across South Florida this Sunday morning.

Although it is dry now, later we'll see another round of wet weather.

The rain chance is even higher today as we have plenty of deep tropical moisture and a steering flow out of the south and southwest that will allow storms to favor the East Coast.

Some showers will likely develop around midday. Scattered storms will fire up early afternoon and become more widespread late afternoon and into the evening. The highest rain chance and heaviest rain will likely take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The storms may linger over the east coast due to a lighter breeze.

A few storms could turn strong with the potential for flooding in spots since we had all the rainfall yesterday.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees and feels like temperatures will top out in the upper 90s due to the rain.

Monday, we remain unsettled with the potential for more storms in the afternoon. As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, the rain chance decreases as kids head back to school in Broward and Miami-Dade.