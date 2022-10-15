Storms, showers in the weekend weather forecast

MIAMI -- Showery and stormy weather is on tap Saturday for much of South Florida because of a a stationary front that is keeping the weather unsettled.

Expect slow moving showers or storms during the mid-afternoon from 2 p.m. to about 5 p.m.

After that, spotty showers will linger and become more isolated through the night.

There is a 50 percent chance for rain on Saturday, so even though it may be soggy in some areas there will still be sunshine breaking through the clouds.

The sun will allow feels-like temperatures to rise to the 90s and maybe even reach 100 degrees in a few spots since it is very humid. The actual high temperature will be 87 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's rain chance will drop to 20 percent because there can still be a few showers along the ocean breeze but the coverage will only be isolated.

A similar pattern is expected for Monday with isolated, passing showers.

Upper 80s are the forecast highs for Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday, a new cold front swings into northern Florida and it will continue to press south.

As this happens the more levels and rain will rise again on Tuesday and through mid-week. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

This front will slow down over South Florida during those days, but then it will clear to the south by Friday.

Lower humidity is expected by Friday with morning lows in he upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s across South Florida.