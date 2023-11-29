Watch CBS News
Local News

State, Hyatt Regency Miami reach deal on "A Drag Show Christmas"

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE -- State regulators and the Hyatt Regency Miami have reached a settlement in a dispute about minors attending an event last year titled "A Drag Show Christmas." 

Regulators threatened to revoke the hotel's liquor license, and the dispute helped lead to the Legislature passing a law this spring aimed at preventing minors from attending drag shows.

Under the settlement, known as a consent order, the Hyatt Regency Miami agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and to prevent minors from attending performances at a facility known as the James L. Knight Center if such a performance "contains, depicts or simulates" activities targeted in the new law.

The consent order said the hotel "admits no liability by settling" the dispute. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced the settlement Wednesday.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against the new law, saying it violates First Amendment rights.

The state has appealed the injunction to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 10:24 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.