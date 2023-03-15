State targets Hyatt Regency Miami's liquor license over drag queen show

MIAMI - A controversial holiday drag queen show has made headlines once again.

The "A Drag Queen Christmas" show was held on Dec. 27 at the James L. Knight Center and its explicit nature made many residents upset.

Now, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is working to remove the venue's liquor license.

According to the 17-page complaint filed by the state, the venue's admission policies allowed minors to attend the event which had x-rated themes, like performing simulated sexual acts and showing prosthetic female breasts on stage.

The state said there were children in the audience which violates Florida law.

CBS News Miami reached out to the governor's office and they responded with this statement.

"Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law. Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida."

The Hyatt Regency Miami, which owns the liquor license, issued its own statement on the issue.

"The James L. Knight Center, including programming and ticketing, is managed by a third-party operator."

They added that for now:

"We can confirm the hotel's liquor license remains in effect and has not been revoked. We are reviewing this complaint and will address the situation directly with the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation as part of the administrative review process."

The Hyatt Regency Miami will still be able to sell alcohol during the review process.



The Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale hosted the same show the day after Christmas, it's unclear if the state is considering revoking its liquor license.

The state filed a nearly identical administrative complaint last August against a Miami restaurant, R House, over drag queen weekend brunch. That case remains open and the bar is still operating and serving liquor.

Regulators are also scrutinizing events across the state, including at the Broward Center for the P