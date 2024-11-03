Spotty showers barely interrupt an otherwise balmy, breezy Sunday in South Florida

MIAMI - It's a breezy Sunday with seasonable highs in the mid 80s. A few showers are moving in across parts of South Florida this morning and throughout the day spotty showers will be possible on the breeze. Winds will increase out of the east 15-to-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. The sun will set earlier at 5:37 p.m., due to daylight saving time ending this weekend.

South Florida weather forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2024. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to a strong onshore breeze. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic coast due to northeast winds 15 to 29 knots, 4- to 6-foot seas and choppy conditions on the bays. There is also a small craft advisory for the Keys due northeast winds up to 20 knots, 3- to 5-foot seas and rough conditions near shore.

Monday morning some rain will roll in as we head back to work and school. It will be windy at times with the potential for passing showers. Highs remain near normal in the mid 80s. Hazardous beach and boating conditions continue due to the east winds 15-to-20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

South Florida weather forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2024. CBS News Miami

Tuesday will be windy for Election Day with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Stronger and scattered showers will be possible. Highs stay in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Wednesday will be windy with showers. Our weather mid to late week will all depend on the system the CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking in the Caribbean. As of now, it will likely stay windy and the rain chance will increase Wednesday through Friday. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to how this eventual track and intensity of this system.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the potential for a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean to a 90 percent chance of this system developing into a Tropical Depression within the next couple of days while this system generally moves northward or northwestward. Regardless of development, locally heavy rain is possible for the Caribbean islands including Jamaica, Hispaniola, and Cuba. Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later Sunday.

South Florida weather forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2024. CBS News Miami