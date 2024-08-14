South Miami K-8 Center teachers excited about new school year

Teachers get ready for first day of school in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI - Children in Miami-Dade County start school on Thursday and teachers at South Miami K-8 Center said they are excited.

"A bit of everything. We're always excited to get a new group of students coming in," said Laura Moran, who teaches fourth grade at the magnet.

On Wednesday, Moran and other teachers put the finishing touches on their classrooms hoping to create a welcoming environment on Thursday.

Down the hall in Natalya Hall's dance classroom, former students stopped by to help her get ready for the first day back.

"I wanted when they walked in to have a completely different environment for them here," said Natalya.

Natayla loves the passion the dance magnet students have.

"The kids are so obsessed when they come to class," she said.

But these teachers said they are also obsessed with making an impact.

One of the most meaningful moments for Laura happened last year when a visually impaired student was in her class.

"It was challenging at first because I didn't know braille," she said.

So Laura went home and learned braille. Eventually helping her student take the stage and sing the national anthem.

"One of the best things I've done in my career," she said.

You can tell just by talking to these teachers, that the students are teaching the teachers every year too.

"He impacted my life just as much as I hope that I impacted his life," said Laura.

Natalya shares a similar sentiment about teaching.

"I love teaching so much. I do. I can't. I can't. It's very fulfilling for me," she said, with tears in her eyes.

Staff said a good reminder for students is to get to school early on the first day because it will be busy.