South Florida's rainy weather Friday, Saturday may impact Ultra Music Fest, Miami Open

MIAMI - Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds could put a damper on some South Florida events happening this weekend.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under a Flood Watch and a Wind Advisory through Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a Level 1 risk of severe weather with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, damaging gusty winds, small hail, and isolated tornadoes.

South Florida could see three to five inches of rain with some areas getting as much as six inches.

That's bad news for the Ultra Music Festival which gets underway at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on Friday afternoon.

Ultra which had 163,000 attendees last year. The venue is outdoors and has multiple stages. There's also a Miami Heat game Friday night at the Kaseya Center. While the arena is covered, getting to and from both events with strong storms could be a nightmare.

There is also the Miami Open happening at Hard Rock Stadium. Matches are played on outdoor courts and the rain could impact games and attendance. Last year, the tournament drew more than 386,000 attendees across the two-week event.

The outdoor events on Friday and Saturday may be delayed or canceled due to the expected stormy conditions.