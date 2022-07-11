South Florida's Cuban community marks one year since historic protests on island

MIAMI - The Miami community came together on the eve of the July 11 Cuban uprising, to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people.

"Were honoring those Cubans, that came out in the streets to fight and let their voice out, showing the world that Cuba needs freedom," said Ana Perez-Ochoa, an event attendee.

Monday marks the one year since the anti-government rallies in Cuba in which thousands of people took to the streets. The protest was the first uprising in the country in 27 years.

Sunday there were several events locally to commemorate the historic rallies. The Umbrella Art Foundation, held one of them, displaying artwork that captured the fight for freedom.

"This is a new movement of graphic designers and graphic artists that have emerged in recent years. And, it's political poster movement and these are artists from the island and here in exile, and the last time we saw this was the early 60s," said Annets Perez, one of the artists with work on display.

Across town, there was a prayer vigil for the Cuban people at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity.

"Today's prayer service is about freedom. We know that the people of Cuba are more determined today than a year before and for that reason we need to support them," said Javier Fernandez, with the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity.

The church has been at the center Cuban exiles movement for decades. CBS4 spoke to the rector who described why it was so important to commentate the historic protest.

"People just went to the streets and asked for liberty, the fullness of freedom, that every man and every woman not only desires but deserves. That's what we're remembering and bringing back hope that will be the future for Cuba," said Father Jose Espino.

Monday there will be several events to commemorate the historic protest. Among them are a gathering at the Bay of Pigs Museum, rosary prayer at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, and commemoration at the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.