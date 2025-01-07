Watch CBS News
South Florida woman admits to laundering $2.7 million from victims seeking romance

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A South Florida woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for laundering millions of dollars in connection with romance scams, federal authorities said.

Cristine Petitfrere, 30, of Miramar, admitted to laundering more than $2.7 million from victims of online romance scams, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said Petitfrere kept a portion of the funds as payment and transferred the rest to her overseas co-conspirators.

Authorities said romance scams involve fraudsters creating fake personas to gain victims' trust. Once relationships are established, victims are convinced to send money under false pretenses, such as emergencies or fake investment opportunities.

Petitfrere pleaded guilty in September 2024 to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the Southern District of Florida.

In addition to her prison sentence, she was ordered to forfeit $203,815.59 in personal proceeds.

"Romance scams are a growing threat, particularly to elderly and vulnerable Americans," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department's Civil Division. "We will continue to aggressively pursue those who enable these criminal schemes."

Federal officials urge anyone age 60 or older who has experienced financial fraud to contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) for support.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

