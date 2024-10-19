South Florida will see a windy but drier weekend

MIAMI -- Expect a windy, but drier day Saturday with just a chance for a quick-moving isolated shower thanks to a swift northeasterly wind. Highs will remain below average, topping off in the low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will feature a similar day of weather, but a little more sunshine will be added back into the mix. Highs will be a touch warmer in the middle 80s with a chance for an isolated shower and breezy conditions.

The breezy weather will persist at least through Wednesday as a front remains stalled to the south of us. High pressure to the north of Florida will keep rain chances low through the work week ahead.

Across the tropics, newly formed Tropical Storm Oscar will pose no threat to Florida, thanks to a blocking area of high pressure. Northeast Cuba and the Southeast Bahamas will have to monitor Oscar closely, where Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued.