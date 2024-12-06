South Florida will enjoy dry, sunny end of the week

MIAMI - After a cool start Friday morning, with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s, the afternoon will warm to near 80 degrees. We'll enjoy another dry, sunny day with a lighter breeze.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or the Keys waters.

A weak cold front will move in Friday night and bring a slight cool-down this weekend.

Lows will fall to the low 60s Saturday morning and highs will be mild and comfortable in the upper 70s. The chance of rain is low but a stray shower will be possible.

Warmer heading into next week. NEXT Weather

A comfortably cool start on Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s. Highs will rise to the upper 70s in the afternoon before a warm-up into next week.

By Monday morning lows will be above average in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. It will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with low 70s in the morning and highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers are possible on Wednesday before another cold front arrives.

Cooler late next week with lows falling to the upper 60s and highs in the mid-70s.