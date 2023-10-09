South Florida weather: Wet week on tap as front opens door to tropical moisture

MIAMI -- A round of wet weather is on tap for much of the week along with rising temperatures,

The expected high temperatures today. CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said there was a 30 percent chance for spotty showers on Monday, the first of several days that will likely be wet.

"In the next few days we should all have that umbrella handy," she said. "Get ready for a wet week ahead."

A stalled front to the north of South Florida will usher in tropical moisture and increase the chance for precipitation.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday which will increase to 70 percent on Wednesday.

The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 80s in the Miami area.

Here's what you can expect from the weather this week. CBS News Miami

The front did bring much cooler air to northern parts of Florida with temperatures reported in the 40s in the Panhandle and mid-60s in Central Florida.