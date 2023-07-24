South Florida weather: Miami-Dade under another Excessive Heat Warning as region broils under sweltering weather

MIAMI -- The National Weather Service has issued its fourth Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade because of sweltering weather expected to broil the region.

It was the fourth warning ever by the NWS for the region, which has baked under feels-like triple temperature digits for at least two days in a row.

South Florida is baking under the sweltering conditions. CBS News Miami

The excessive heat warning begins at 10 a.m. Monday and extends until 8 p.m. with feels-like temperatures expected to range around 113 degrees.

Other parts of South Florida were under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with feels-like temperatures expected to range around 110 degrees.

"I don't want you to let your guard down," CBS News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. "We really want you to be careful. The National Weather Service urging everyone in South Florida to really take those extra precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat illness."

The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 90s with near-record temperatures expected.

The mercury climbed to 98 degrees Sunday as the region shattered another high temperature record for the day.

Gonzalez said rain chances will be limited but some pop-up storms are possible.

The feels-like temperatures on Monday. CBS News Miami

As a reminder, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors while the hot weather persists.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.