Excessive heat warning declared for 3rd time for Miami Dade, Broward county

Weekend Forecast: Showers, high heat
Weekend Forecast: Showers, high heat

MIAMI -- An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties through 8pm this evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 degrees are expected.   

As a reminder, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if working or spending time outside. 

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. 

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:05 AM

