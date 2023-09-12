Watch CBS News
South Florida weather: Heat, humidity to stick around for another day

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- South Florida will flirt with near-record high temperatures Tuesday along with very muggy air that will blanket the region.

CBS News Miami meteorologist KC Sherman said the projected high temperature of 93 will come within one degree of the record.

"We've got the heat and humidity to deal with today and really for the next few days," she said.

The mercury could top out in record temperature on Wednesday as well, according to Sherman.

South Florida could see spotty showers Tuesday afternoon but the bulk of the wet weather will be on Florida's west coast and push inward, Sherman said.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

