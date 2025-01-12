Chilly start to week in South Florida before brief warming period heads into another cold front

MIAMI -- Sunday will start off chilly behind the cold front that passed through Saturday, with morning temperatures in the 50s.

Dry air from the north will scour out the morning clouds, leaving a mostly sunny and pleasant afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky, look for highs in the middle 70s.

South Florida will kick off the work week to a beautiful start. After another cooler start in the 50s and low 60s, Monday afternoon will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under another mostly sunny sky.

By Tuesday, the next cold front will be approaching the area. Out ahead of it, Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 80 degrees. The front will pass through South Florida sometime Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. While it won't bring much rain to the area, a few sprinkles will be possible.

NEXT Weather Tuesday's Forecast Explainer CBS News Miami

Behind the front, cold air will spread back into the area on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will only manage to reach into the 60s, with a cold night on tap for Thursday night. Lows are set to plummet back into the 40s and low 50s by Friday morning. Friday will feature a bright sunny sky with temperatures beginning to rebound by the afternoon.

By Saturday, high temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 70s.