After near-record heat, South Florida sweater weather returns Thursday

MIAMI - A warm and humid Wednesday is ahead with some showers expected later in the day, before our next cold front.

It was a mild start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across South Florida. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Near-record heat will be possible. The record high in Miami for the day is 85 degrees and the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 84 degrees.

A few showers will be possible late morning and early afternoon. The chance of rain is higher in the evening as we have the potential for scattered showers and isolated storms.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters in the Keys.

Chilly start of the day on Thursday. NEXT Weather

On Thursday morning, sweater weather returns as we'll wake to chilly lows in the upper 50s. Layers will be needed since highs will climb to the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy and windy as the breeze builds out of the northeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour with stronger gusts.

Friday morning lows will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 60s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.

As winds increase late week into the weekend it will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions likely through Saturday.

Saturday morning will be a bit milder with lows near 70 degrees and highs warming to 80 degrees. Stray showers will be possible through the weekend but the chance of rain remains low.