South Florida water officials eye adjustments amid approaching weather system

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The South Florida Water Management District said its crews are ready to make adjustments to prepare primary canals for potentially soaking rains that could result from a tropical system expected to impact the state next week.

A spokesperson for SFWMD said local governments, drainage districts and homeowner's associations are primarily responsible for drainage in communities.

In Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood, that hardly put everyone at ease.

"Probably like everyone else (here I'm) paranoid," Bucky Secor, who said he's lived in Edgewood for 59 years. "We're scared to death. What if this happens again?"

Historic flooding knocked people out homes in April. Some have not returned. Others put houses up for sale or rent. Plenty more are still recovering.

"Much of South Florida has an interconnected water management system and flood control is often a shared responsibility between various agencies and communities including the SFWMD," said Sean Cooley, chief communications and public policy officer for SFWMD, in a written statement. "Residents can find out who is responsible for draining in their community by visiting SFWMD.gov/FloodControl. SFWMD is ready to make adjustments to prepare the primary canal system. During this time, the public may see canals or lakes lower than normal to create more room for anticipated storm water."

Cooley encouraged all agencies and neighborhoods to prepare their systems for storm events.

"Luckily all the constructions done in the neighborhood," homeowner Will Hunter said of his Edgewood community. "(The City of Fort Lauderdale was) installing a whole new drainage system. The city had a big project going on which wasn't ready when the first storm happened."

Other parts of the city still need drain upgrades but will not have them until after hurricane season. So, firefighters have pumping trucks ready.

Still, the though of needing those trucks next week is almost more than Secor can bare.

"If it happens again my wife (is) older than me, she's got a bad heart and it's a lot," he said. "It's stressful. It's very, very stressful."

He is hoping for the best and keeping fuel in his truck. Like neighbors, Secor plans to prepare as much as possible