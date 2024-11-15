South Florida warm up before cold front arrives in time for the weekend

MIAMI - South Florida is in for another warm day before our first significant cold front arrives.

Friday morning's temperatures started a little cooler but it will quickly warm into the middle 80s by the afternoon. A cold front, near Tampa Friday morning, will move south through the Florida Peninsula throughout the day and arrive in South Florida by this evening.

Spotty showers will develop along the front as it moves north to south through the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. A brief downpour is possible, but with a chance of rain of only 20%, some areas will remain dry as this front moves through. Showers that start in Broward will work south into Miami-Dade and eventually push through the Keys in the evening. Most of the rain in the weekend forecast will come overnight Friday and early Saturday as the wind shifts to the north and brings in drier air which will keep the area rain-free for the rest of the weekend.

Friday's full moon will peak the king tides. Minor flooding will continue around the high tides for the rest of the weekend, but the highest tides are expected Friday.

Temperatures start the day on the cooler side on Saturday with lows in the upper 60s. Pleasant sunshine is expected each afternoon with highs just above 80 degrees and lower humidity.

Tropical moisture will move into Florida. NEXT Weather

Tropical Storm Sara continues to move west through Honduras bringing the threat of flash flooding and mudslides to the area. The storm is expected to dissipate over the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend but tropical moisture will continue to be pulled north into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Another cold front approaching the area will tap into that moisture and increase the chance of rain by next Wednesday.