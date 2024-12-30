South Florida warm up ahead of New Year's Day

MIAMI - Monday will be much drier than Sunday and feature a warm-up.

Afternoon highs will climb back into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sun with just a chance for some isolated afternoon showers.

The warming trend will continue into New Year's Eve, where a record-tying high of 84 degrees is forecast to round out the year.

Nice weather to ring in the new year. NEXT Weather

After some patchy fog New Year's Eve morning, we'll enjoy mainly dry conditions with a partly sunny sky. Firework displays and festivities in the evening will be dry and mild, with temperatures in the 70s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night and will bring a drop in humidity and temperatures for the start of 2025.

New Year's Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at around 8 mph. Any lingering shower activity should remain over the Atlantic waters, however, a stray shower along the coast remains possible.

Highs will fall back to near average in the middle 70s for the rest of the week, with overnight lows back down into the 50s by the weekend.