South Florida warms up before coldest air of the season arrives mid-week

MIAMI - The coldest air of the season is on the way but we will be warming up on Monday ahead of that front.

It was a comfortable start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a breezy, warm day with highs climbing to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Late night, some showers will be possible as the front moves in.

Temperatures will tumble overnight into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning. It will be a cool and breezy day with highs in the upper 60s.

The coldest air of the season, so far, arrives on Wednesday morning with lows falling to mostly the upper 40s. You will need to bundle up and add extra layers since highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees with bright, winter sunshine.

Chilly morning lows mid-week. NEXT Weather

There will still be a chill in the air on Thursday morning with lows in the low 50s and upper 50s. Highs will remain cool, in the upper 60s, with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday morning we'll wake up to the low 50s and highs will be a bit milder in the low to mid 70s with a southeast breeze. On Saturday lows will be closer to normal in the mid-60s with highs in the upper 70s.