South Florida to feel warmer, dryer weather this weekend

After a damp day on Friday, drier and much warmer weather returns Saturday to kick off the weekend. Look for high temperatures in the lower 80s today under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Mainly dry conditions will persist through most of the day on Sunday until a cold front begins to move through during Sunday evening.

Out ahead of that, expect a warm day back into the lower to middle 80s before a line of showers moves in after 6pm.

Showers will continue into Sunday night, and become more widespread by Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the front stalls out just to the south of us.

Even though it will be near South Florida, we will still be on the north side of it during the day Monday, which will result in a chilly, damp day Monday as highs are only expected to top off in the upper 60s.

The wet weather pattern will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with ongoing rounds of rain expected through both days.

Temperatures should warm up a little bit during that time, as highs rebound back into the lower to middle 70s, but still remain slightly above average.

By Thursday and Friday, a drying trend will begin, with rain chances returning to much lower levels by the end of the work week.