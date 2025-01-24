South Florida to experience the coldest night of the season; wind chills in the 30s

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami meteorologists team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for tonight into early Saturday to warn South Florida residents of the significant drop in temperature.

South Florida is experiencing a gradual clearing in cloud cover this afternoon as drier air filters in from the northwest, marking the slow passage of a cold front. Satellite imagery shows thinning and breaks in the clouds, signaling the beginning of this transition.

Despite the clearing skies, chilly conditions persist. Strong cold air flow and widespread cloud cover are keeping high temperatures limited to the upper 50s today.

Coldest night of the season in South Florida ahead

As the clouds clear, residents should brace for a frigid evening. Tonight is expected to bring the coldest temperatures of the season, with lows dipping into the 40s across the region.

Adding to the chill will be a breezy northerly wind, resulting in wind chill values plunging into the 30s.

Warm-up on the horizon

The cold spell will be short-lived, as South Florida begins a gradual warm-up on Saturday. Winds will shift from the northeast to the east, allowing a warmer airmass to move into the area. By Saturday night, low temperatures will feel much more comfortable compared to tonight's sharp chill.

Looking ahead, South Florida can expect a prolonged stretch of milder nights and warm afternoons. Above-average temperatures are forecasted to dominate through next week, next weekend, and into the first workweek of February.

South Florida residents are advised to prepare for tonight's cold conditions, particularly those sensitive to colder weather, but can look forward to a return to South Florida's signature warmth in the coming days.

What is the record coldest temperature in Miami?

The lowest temperature recorded in Miami was 30 degrees on Dec. 25, 1989, and Jan. 22, 1985. In Fort Lauderdale, the record low was 28 degrees on Jan. 20, 1977, according to weather and climate statistics Current Results.

In other parts of South Florida, such as La Belle, temperatures have dropped to 19 degrees on Jan. 20, 1997.

Temperatures this low are extremely rare due to South Florida's subtropical climate and proximity to warm ocean currents. The closest South Florida usually gets to freezing is during occasional strong cold fronts in the winter.

How cold does it have be to snow in Miami?

For snow to occur in Miami, the temperature would need to be below freezing, which is 32 degrees.

Nearly five decades ago, Miami had its first and only snowfall on record in South Florida, on Jan. 19, 1977.

The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach. The next day The Miami Herald's read: "The Day It Snowed in Miami."

South Florida residents, young and old, couldn't believe their eyes and still remember where they were the day it snowed. The cold front that brought the snow also brought cold temperatures that caused severe damage to Florida's crops.

The state's citrus and vegetable industries were nearly wiped out and some 150,000 migrant workers lost their jobs in the state, including 80,000 in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Then-Gov. Reubin Askew declared a state of emergency.

Record-breaking snow in Florida

A major and historic winter storm slammed the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday with widespread record-breaking snowfall.

Some areas in the Florida Panhandle recorded over half a foot of snow shattering long-standing snow records.