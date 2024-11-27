What's open, closed in South Florida on Thanksgiving

MIAMI - Ahhh, Thanksgiving, a day to give thanks (naturally), eat a lot of turkey (or ham) and watch football on TV.

It's also a day when many businesses will be closed so employees can spend time with family and friends.

Thanksgiving is a government holiday. That means federal offices, courts, and post offices will be closed. Other government institutions - think the DMV and local libraries - will also be closed. In Miami-Dade, all county courts and Clerk of the Courts offices will also be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday.

Thanksgiving is also a banking holiday. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading. Most bank branches will be closed, but online banking and ATMs will still be available for use.

Don't expect any packages on Thanksgiving day. USPS will be closed. All UPS and FedEx services will be closed except for UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical.



Grocery stores

When it comes to stocking up on last-minute items needed for your Thanksgiving feast, time is running out.

Aldi: Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Bravo Supermarkets: Open - check area stores for hours.

Publix: Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Presidente: Open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Sedano's: Closes at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Trader Joe's: Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Winn-Dixie: Closed on Thanksgiving Day.



Shopping

Most big box stores and department stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

All of South Florida's shopping malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here's a look at their Black Friday hours:

Aventura Mall: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brickell City Centre: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Broward Mall: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Coral Square Mall: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dadeland Mall: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dolphin Mall: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Falls: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shops at Merrick Park: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Miami International Mall: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Westland Mall: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Getting around

On Thanksgiving Day, Miami-Dade's transit buses, Metrorail, Metromover and MetroConnect will run on a Sunday schedule. Broward transit buses will also run on a Sunday/holiday schedule. There will be no Breeze or Express services.

Tri-Rail will run on its weekend/holiday schedule.