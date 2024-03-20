South Florida teacher resigns after being accused of kneeing 6-year-old student in groin

Elementary school teacher under investigation after allegedly kneeing 6-year-old student in groin

MIAMI - A Park Lakes Elementary teacher has resigned while being under administrative investigation for allegedly kneeing a six-year-old student in the groin.

Broward Schools confirmed to CBS News Miami that she did so on March 15th.

Her resignation came two days after we spoke with the family about the incident that occurred in early February.

The family expressed frustration that the teacher was still teaching at the school.

On March 12th, after we asked the district what took place, the district removed her from the classroom altogether, pending the outcome of their investigation.

The district did not confirm the teacher's name or whether or not an investigation into what happened to the child would continue.