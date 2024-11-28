South Florida tax preparer arrested for scamming over a dozen seniors, AG Moody says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A South Florida tax preparer is facing serious charges after being arrested for scamming over 20 people, many of whom were seniors.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office of Statewide Prosecution announced in a press release that the Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested Ricardo Karns for using his tax preparation business to defraud at least 21 people, 19 of which were senior citizens.

He is currently facing several charges, including an organized scheme to defraud, money laundering, criminal use of personal information, grand theft of a person 65 years or older and grand theft.

According to investigators, Karns operated his business and obtained the personal information of nonclients and "fraudulently used the information to open credit card accounts in the victims' names," the press release stated. From there, Karns would use the cards at his business to make it appear that the victims purchased tax preparation services.

Investigators said Karns would also transfer funds from fraudulent transactions conducted at his business to a separate account or withdraw funds in cash. The investigation also revealed that some of the fraudulent credit cards showed transactions being conducted at businesses owned by Karns' associates, the press release stated.

"This tax preparer stole personal information to defraud Florida seniors," Moody stated. "He tried to launder his ill-gotten gains, funneling the stolen funds through his tax business — where he spent countless hours executing his illegal scheme."

Moody stated that her office will "make sure he pays for his crimes with an extended stay at a taxpayer-funded facility." Karns is currently booked in Palm Beach County Jail.