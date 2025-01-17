Watch CBS News
South Florida substitute teacher charged with inappropriate behavior toward female students

MIAMI - A South Florida substitute teacher is facing serious charges after being accused of making inappropriate sexual comments and advances toward female students, both in person and via social media.

Jeffrey Vergara, 23, who worked as a substitute teacher at Kinloch Park Middle School, located in the 4300 block of Northwest 3rd Street, was arrested following an investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

According to police, Vergara allegedly used apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat, as well as text messages, to communicate with students in an inappropriate manner.

The allegations date back to October and officials said Vergara was employed by Kelly Education, a staffing agency that places substitute teachers in schools.

CBS News Miami's attempts to reach Kelly Education for comment have been unsuccessful.

Vergara appeared in bond court Friday, where he was ordered to stay away from the students involved and prohibited from serving as a substitute teacher while his case is pending.

Vergara remains in custody, according to jail records, and is represented by a public defender who has declined to comment on the case.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools expressed concern over the allegations, saying the district acted swiftly to bar Vergara from working in its schools upon learning of the claims.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for students and employees," the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.

