South Florida shivers with chilly start in 40s, Saturday morning will be even colder

MIAMI - South Florida bundled up Friday morning as temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the low 50s. When you factor in the wind chill, it feels like the mid-40s.

The morning got off to a cloudy start with a few isolated sprinkles and drizzle around. It will be cool and breezy throughout the day as highs will only be in the upper 50s & low 60s in the afternoon under partly sunny skies. The average high in Miami is 76 degrees. The chance of rain is low, but a stray shower will be possible.

Saturday morning will be a cold one. NEXT Weather

The coldest air arrives Friday night as lows will tumble to mostly the mid to upper 40s. When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like the upper 30s and low 40s across South Florida. Extra layers will be needed on Saturday morning. We continue with breezy conditions with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees with more sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Sunday morning lows will be closer to normal around 60 degrees and highs will be comfortable in the low to mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll enjoy a dry and warmer stretch next week. Monday highs will climb to the upper 70s. The Lows will be in the low 60s and the highs will be near 80 degrees early to the middle of next week.