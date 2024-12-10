South Florida remains warm, humid ahead of cold front's arrival

MIAMI - A warming trend continues across South Florida on Tuesday ahead of the next cold front that will arrive mid-week.

Tuesday morning it was mild with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast. It was slightly cooler inland with low to mid-60s along the western suburbs.

A warm, humid afternoon is ahead with highs climbing to 80 degrees. Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower is possible.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

It will be even warmer on Wednesday as highs will rise to the mid-80s with the potential for scattered showers and isolated storms due to some moisture associated with our next cold front.

Short-lived cold front on the way. NEXT Weather

Once the cold front sweeps through, lows will tumble to the upper 50s by Thursday morning. It will be a chilly start with highs in the low to mid-70s in the afternoon.

The breeze will build out of the north at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour or stronger. The windy weather will lead to hazardous marine conditions late week through the first half of the weekend.

Lows will be in the upper 60s on Friday morning and in the afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

This weekend will be more seasonable with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. The rain chance stays low with isolated showers possible.