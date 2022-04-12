Watch CBS News
Two South Floridians Won A Million Dollars Each Playing A Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - Two South Floridians won a million dollars each playing the Florida Lottery's new 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Martina Soto, 43, of Fort Lauderdale, and James Bruno, 55, of North Palm Beach each chose to receive their winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Soto purchased her winning ticket at Pompano Discount Liquor in Pompano Beach. Bruno bought his ticket at a 7-Eleven in Palm Beach Gardens.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

First published on April 12, 2022 / 10:40 AM

