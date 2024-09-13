South Florida pediatric gastroenterologist discusses celiac disease awareness, treatment

What you need to know about celiac disease

What you need to know about celiac disease

What you need to know about celiac disease

MIAMI — Friday is National Celiac Awareness Day and CBS News Miami sat down with pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Lina Maria Felipez to discuss what celiac disease is and what symptoms to look out for as NEXT Weather Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's daughters were recently diagnosed with celiac disease.

Felipez, who also serves as Associate medical director of the IBD Center and Director of IBD research at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, explained celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically predisposed people where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. Celiac disease is estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide, but only about 30% are properly diagnosed.

When people with celiac disease eat gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley), their body mounts an immune response that attacks the small intestine. These attacks lead to damage to the villi: small fingerlike projections that line the small intestine and promote nutrient absorption. When the villi get damaged, nutrients cannot be absorbed properly into the body.

Felipez said some of the symptoms of celiac disease can range from abdominal pain to diarrhea and constipation.

"Not gaining weight in children and usually not growing adequately" can be a sign of celiac, Felipez said. Other symptoms of Celiac may include fatigue, headaches, nausea, vomiting, anemia and other health impacts.

Celiac disease is hereditary, meaning that it runs in families. Celiac disease can develop at any age after people start consuming gluten. Left untreated, celiac disease can lead to additional serious health problems. First-degree relatives (i.e. parent, child, sibling) should always be screened since there is a 1 in 10 risk of developing celiac disease.

If you have any concerns your child might be dealing with celiac or any other gastrointestinal disorder, the Pediatric Gastroenterology team at Nicklaus Children's offers dedicated specialized care for children across South Florida.

For more information and helpful resources, visit on the Celiac Disease Foundation's website or Nicklaus Children's Hospital's website.