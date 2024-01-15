South Florida parades, unity marches, festivals mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MIAMI -On Monday, January 15th, South Florida will honor the memory of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations, community outreach, and continued advocacy for justice.

In Miami, a parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on NW 54th Street featuring high school marching bands, dance teams, and floats. Following the parade, there will be a family-friendly festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

In Fort Lauderdale, local leaders will honor Dr. King with a parade and celebration. The parade will begin on the corner of NW 5th Avenue and Historic Sistrunk Boulevard.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence will hold its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast which celebrates college presidents, district administrators, physicians, lawyers, and lawmakers, among other stellar stakeholders, who began as mentors at nine years old and graduated the program. It will be headlined by national spokesman and actor Omari Hardwick.

More than 300 volunteers will join the City of Miami for a day of service at the RR Moton Elementary School. Service projects include painting educational murals and re-invigorating outdoor spaces.

It's been more than 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated but his dream lives on.

