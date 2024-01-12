Police announce street closures for Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

MIAMI — The City of Miami Police is giving everyone a heads-up about the traffic and road closures that people may expect due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. within Miami city limits, the MLK Parade will travel along Northwest 54th Street from Northwest 19th Avenue, and then continue west on 54th Street and into Miami-Dade County's jurisdiction.

To prepare everybody for the celebration, MPD about the following information about upcoming street closures:

Northwest 54th Street will be closed from Northwest 6th Court to Northwest 19th Avenue. Drivers can use Northwest 53rd Street to travel on the north side of NW 54th St. and Northwest 55th Street to travel on the south side.

The closures will begin at 7:30 a.m.; however, Northwest 12th and 17th Avenues will remain open both ways until 9 a.m. The entire route will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting then.

The staging set-up area will be located from Northwest 6th Court through 12th Avenue on NW 54th St.

Miami-Dade Transit buses that normally travel along NW 54th St. will be re-routed. Please check with MDT about how your route will be impacted.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if they need to travel in the vicinity; but, Miami Police officers will be placed along the closure to provide any assistance if needed.

The streets are scheduled to begin reopening processes in phases at 2 p.m. and the entire route should resume normal traffic around 5 p.m.