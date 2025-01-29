South Florida officials react to Trump's plans to send undocumented immigrants to Guantanamo Bay

South Florida officials react to Trump's plans to send undocumented immigrants to Guantanamo Bay

South Florida officials react to Trump's plans to send undocumented immigrants to Guantanamo Bay

MIAMI - President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration plans to send thousands of undocumented immigrants to detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a move that has drawn sharp reactions from South Florida officials and immigration advocates.

Speaking at a signing ceremony for the Laken Riley Act, Trump called the detainees the "worst criminals" and said Guantanamo had "30,000 beds" available to hold them.

The Laken Riley Act, the first bill Trump has signed into law since taking office last week, expands deportation powers for immigrants accused of crimes.

Trump later issued a presidential memorandum outlining his administration's approach to using Guantanamo for immigrant detention.

Federal immigration officials say recent nationwide enforcement efforts have already led to more than 5,500 arrests, including many in South Florida.

Local leaders and advocates quickly responded to Trump's latest immigration policies.

South Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat, criticized the administration's aggressive stance.

"There is so much chaos and I think he's using scare tactics to make people uncertain, so he can feel in charge," Wilson said Wednesday.

Vanessa Joseph, an immigration attorney for Catholic Legal Services, urged individuals facing deportation to seek proper legal counsel.

"I think this is a time for people to make preparations and be calm," Joseph said. "And be careful of using the internet for legal help."

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, appeared to support Trump's Guantanamo plan, tweeting:

"Happy to send flights from Florida with deportees in tow."

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not yet provided details on how the administration's plan will be implemented.