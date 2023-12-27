South Florida mom faces charges after baby hospitalized with several fractures

South Florida mom faces charges after baby hospitalized with several fractures

South Florida mom faces charges after baby hospitalized with several fractures

MIAMI - A South Florida mother is in jail Wednesday night after her baby is hospitalized with broken bones.

Jamie Jean-Pierre, 24, is facing several charges, including child neglect.

Police say Jean-Pierre took her four-month-old daughter to the Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital, last week and when doctors examined the baby, they found several fractures.

Police believe the baby's mother waited at least 18 hours after the baby was hurt to take her to the hospital.

She is being held on a $200,000 bond.