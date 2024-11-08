South Florida man wins $2 million prize playing Florida Lottery's Jackpot Triple Play game

POMPANO BEACH - One lucky South Florida lottery player has more than a million reasons to smile.

Pompano Beach resident Appolon Jean claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Florida Lottery's Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on July 26, 2024. Jean chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,223,575.20.

Jean purchased his winning quick pick ticket from a Publix on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The retailer received a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.



Jackpot Triple Play

Here's how the game works. For $1, players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn.

Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set, and the second set will be a random quick pick.

Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn.

Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding a combo for just a dollar more.

Since 2019, the game has awarded more than $155.57 million in prizes and generated more than $117.28 million for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at 11:15 p.m. with a $500,000 jackpot.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.