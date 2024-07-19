South Florida, Keys once again under a heat advisory, chance for rain increases next week

MIAMI - Another heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward through 6 p.m. and for the Keys through 7 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures expected to rise to 105 to 110 degrees in the afternoon.

Keep cool NEXT Weather

Passing showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning. In the afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. The heating of the day along with the sea breeze will lead to spotty storms in the late afternoon and evening.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches with a very high UV index. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Chance for rain NEXT Weather

This weekend a plume of Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies at times and will lower our air quality. South Florida residents with respiratory issues should limit their time outside. The Saharan dust will also suppress any widespread rain. Although the chance of rain will be lower, some storms will still be possible.

Highs will remain in the low 90s and it will continue to feel like the triple-digits. The National Weather Service said heat advisories will likely be issued due to the extreme heat and humidity expected.

Early next week the chance of rain rises due to an upper-level low pressure system which will pull in deep tropical moisture. More storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will not be quite as hot due to more clouds and rain around.