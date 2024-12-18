South Florida immigrants urge Biden to redesignate TPS for Nicaraguans

MIAMI - Advocates and immigrants in South Florida are urging the Biden administration to redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Nicaraguans, a move that could shield thousands from deportation and allow them to work legally in the United States.

"I would be one of the people who would benefit," said a woman who identified herself only as Maria, speaking to CBS Miami under anonymity due to fears over her immigration status. "The redesignation would give the peace of mind to live and stay in this country."

TPS is a federal program that grants temporary legal status to migrants from nations affected by natural disasters or severe crises. While it does not offer a pathway to citizenship, it allows recipients to work and protects them from deportation for up to 18 months.

Nicaraguans have been eligible for TPS since 1999 following the devastation caused by Hurricane Mitch.

Currently, about 3,000 Nicaraguans remain in the program under annual extensions. However, advocates argue that the program's redesignation is urgently needed to account for the influx of refugees fleeing political persecution under President Daniel Ortega's authoritarian regime.

"A redesignation means that 300,000 people who desperately need this protection would have access to work permits, driver's licenses, and protection from deportation," said Yareliz Mendez of the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Since 2018, Nicaragua's political climate has worsened, with Ortega's government intensifying crackdowns on dissent, including attacks on the Catholic Church. Hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled, many settling in South Florida.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski is among those advocating for TPS redesignation.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Wenski highlighted the deteriorating situation in Nicaragua and criticized the lack of action. "Last year, there was hope in the Nicaraguan community that this administration was ready to redesignate TPS. However, this hope has so far failed to materialize," Wenski wrote.

Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar also voiced her support, stating, "The Ortega regime is one of the most brutal dictatorships in the world, and I've been consistently advocating for redesignating TPS for Nicaraguans."

For immigrants like Maria, the stakes are deeply personal. Asked if she fears deportation, she responded, "I am. My country right now is suffering from a political situation, and I am scared for my life."

The Biden administration has not yet announced whether it will move forward with the redesignation. Advocates stress that action is needed before the end of 2024 to provide stability for the estimated 140,000 Nicaraguans in South Florida who could benefit.