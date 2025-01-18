Watch CBS News
South Florida heads to D.C. for festivities and preparations of Inauguration Day

By Joan Murray

FORT LAUDERDALE — Across South Florida, people are heading to Washington, D.C., for the festivities ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Despite the main event now moving indoors due to freezing temperatures, several law enforcement agencies, as well as regular participants, are heading up north for the big day.

Sweetwater Police Department shared video of officers packing up and hitting the road. At the same time, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is sending deputies to D.C.

Because of cold weather, the swearing-in ceremony has been moved to inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and most spectators will be watching the inauguration on big screens inside the Capital One Arena, where the Washington Capitals and Wizards play.

However, some who originally planned on going make last-minute changes.

"I canceled my trip," said Michael T. Davis.

Davis, who never misses a presidential inauguration with his friend Travis Worthington, is going to miss out on this one. He told CBS News Miami that it just isn't the same watching it from inside an arena.

"Being on the grounds, it's a different feeling," he said.

CBS News Miami spoke with Worthington, who also said he wasn't disappointed that they weren't going.

"We went to Obama, I'll miss that feeling," he said.

The two have been friends for a long time. Davis is a Democrat but Worthington is a Republican. Somehow, they find common ground.

"We're friends first," Davis said.

