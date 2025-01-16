Watch CBS News
South Florida police department to join security detail at Trump's inauguration

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The North Bay Village Police Department has been invited to assist with security at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The department announced that 10 officers will join law enforcement agencies from across the country to help secure the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C., on January 20.

The officers will depart from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday, January 18 and return on Tuesday, January 21.

"We are honored to be invited by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homeland Security Bureau to assist in this historic national event," said Police Chief Carlos Noriega. "This is a unique opportunity for our department to provide support alongside other agencies nationwide for such a significant occasion."

This marks the largest representation of North Bay Village police officers at a presidential inauguration, a first for the department.

