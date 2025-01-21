South Florida groups critical of Trump's executive order ending federal diversity programs

MIAMI - President Donald Trump's decision to eliminate federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives through an executive order has drawn sharp criticism from South Florida leaders and organizations advocating for workplace diversity and inclusion.

"We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based," Trump said during his Inauguration Day address.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration directed all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave with plans to lay them off.

Monday's executive order also included the dismissal of U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first woman to lead a branch of the armed forces.

Administration officials cited her "excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion policies" and "failure to address border security threats" as reasons for her removal.

The move has sparked concern among South Florida's diverse communities, with some leaders warning it could limit opportunities for minorities.

"This is about more than jobs, it's about fairness," said Roni Bennett, executive director of South Florida People of Color, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting cultural diversity in workplaces.

"When you eliminate DEI programs, you're essentially saying minorities don't matter."

Bennett said her organization has suffered financial losses in recent years, particularly after Florida passed the controversial "Stop WOKE Act" under Governor Ron DeSantis.

The law restricted workplace training on race and gender issues and was touted by DeSantis as a precursor to Trump's nationwide effort.

"We did that years ago, pioneering this approach," DeSantis said in support of Trump's executive order.

Critics argue that rolling back DEI programs could deepen inequality.

"These so-called 'colorblind' policies don't level the playing field-they erase it," Bennett said. "Without DEI, we risk shutting minorities out of opportunities they've worked hard to earn."

The Trump administration has also announced a plan to recognize only two genders - male and female - further igniting debate over his administration's stance on social issues.

Despite the backlash, Bennett and other DEI advocates vow to continue educating the community and promoting the importance of diversity.

"This is not the end of the fight," Bennett said. "We will keep working to ensure everyone has a seat at the table."

The executive order has already prompted several companies to reconsider their DEI policies, signaling a nationwide shift in workplace practices.