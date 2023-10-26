Watch CBS News
Maine mass shooting hits home for South Florida communities

By Joan Murray

MIAMI - The mass shooting in Maine hits home for South Florida communities that have dealt with the aftermath of a massacre. 

CBS News Miami talked with two members of the Broward chapter of the League of Women Voters who work on solutions to gun violence. 

Barbara Markley promotes gun safety and has given away thousands of free gun locks she receives from the V.A.

"Sixty percent of gun deaths are suicide. Guns are now the leading cause of death among children and teens," she says 

She believes gun locks are one way to save lives.

Julie Morrall works on sensible gun reform. She is a gun owner who happened to be at FLL in 2017, when a lone gunman opened fire in Terminal 2, killing five people. 

While Florida passed gun reform after the Parkland massacre, including raising the purchase age for long guns and red flag warnings, she's worried about efforts now in the Florida legislature to dial back the laws. 

"If these issues are important to you, know the position of the people you are voting for," she says. 

