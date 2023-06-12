South Florida grads surprised with college scholarships

FORT LAUDERDALE - Twenty-five local high school graduates thought they were just lining up with over 80 of their peers to receive dorm essentials. However, they got the gift of a lifetime—a scholarship for four years of higher education.

"Let's give a hand for Willena Orlan, GPA 4.0," an announcer said.

Many graduated at the top of their class, working hard to achieve their goals. However, for some, the struggle also involved finding a place to stay.

"Some of them are unaccompanied minors, living in homes or with friends' families who provide them safety," Meryl Raff, Destination Dorm Founder said.

To assist these recent graduates on their college journey, the Broward Education Foundation, in collaboration with the Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team and its partners, donated a carload of essentials to 120 seniors. The donations included comforters, pillows, lamps, and other items for their college dorms.

Additionally, there was a surprise for 25 students—a scholarship to cover their college expenses for four years.

CBS News Miami spoke with Jireh Russell, one of the recipients.

"Coming here was a big change. It's so big; we don't have a mall over there, we don't have Walmart over there," Jireh Russell said.

She shared that she is from a small island in the Caribbean, specifically the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

"When I first came here, learning about the FSA was a tough point in my life. I had to study hard, often staying up late, with minimal sleep, even during middle school," she added.

Russell plans to pursue a major in Criminal Justice at FIU.

"Some people don't feel protected, and I feel like it's my duty to help them find peace of mind."

She expressed gratitude for the gifts and scholarships she received.

"Always accept the challenge, and if you believe it, you can do it," she concluded.

Her dream is to make a difference in law enforcement, and with the scholarship she just received, she's one step closer.