South Florida dentist Ahmed Elkoussa fired after video shows him with ripped posters of kidnapped, murdered Israelis

MIAMI -- A South Florida dentist has been fired after he was seen on a video that has gone viral of him walking in Brickell, apparently with crumpled posters of photos of Israelis who have been kidnapped and murdered.

Ahmed Elkoussa, 31, was seen in the video along with Xave Ramoul, an Instagram influencer, with what appears to be a ball of papers in his hand as the two men walked through the neighborhood sometime Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, CG Smile, the dental office where he worked, announced that Elkoussa had been fired from the practice.

"We are very sad to see this situation," the office said in a written statement. "CG Smile is not in favor of any of the actions of Dr. Elkoosa. We do not support terrorist groups' actions or supporters."

It appears that the Instagram accounts of both men have been deleted as of Wednesday evening.

The video of the two men that has been shared on social media by stop_antisemitism has generated around 11,000 interactions and nearly 1,300 comments on Instagram alone.

CBS News Miami spoke to Elkoosa's attorney Wednesday night, and he said the matter has been blown out of proportion.

"I tell you I spoke to the man in detail and he loves all Jewish children, all Muslim children and he thought the posters would escalate conflict and he was just trying to de-escalate." said lawyer Hassan Shibley, adding that his client has apologized for his actions.

Miami - two men were spotted removing posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas in the Brickell area.



The men appear to be dentist Ahmed ElKoussa (left) and Xave Ramoul (right). pic.twitter.com/cl2Sec8WlA — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 18, 2023

It was not immediately clear who originally posted and shared the video on social media.

President Biden flew to the Middle East Wednesday to help broker a solution to the ongoing crisis there following the Hamas attack on Israel two weeks ago.

The flyers have been erected again in Brickell, other areas of South Florida and around the country.