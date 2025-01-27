South Florida cervical cancer survivors hopeful that one day they'll see the end of the disease

South Florida cervical cancer survivors offer help, support to women dealing with it

MIAMI -- The fight to end cervical cancer endures all year long, but during January there is an intensified effort to get the word out about the cancer and prevention.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2025, about 13,360 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed and about 4,320 women will die from cervical cancer.

There is reason to have hope, though. The World Health Organization has a plan to eliminate this specific gynecological cancer through vaccines and screenings.

In South Florida, survivors are sharing their stories with any women who will listen. They are part of the local chapter of the National Cervical Cancer Coalition.

Andrea Barroso and Viselyn Lopez both found support with the NCCC after receiving the scary diagnosis. While they offer help and embrace for those navigating cervical cancer, they also want to show women they can avoid the diagnosis altogether.

Barroso and Lopez put off receiving their recommended screening with a gynecologist because they did not have health insurance. They have since learned there are resources available and are happy to help other women find those options.

January is a big month for the group, but all year long they offer help and support. They also raise money for research and to support those dealing with cervical cancer.

For more information about the group, information on resources, or how to get involved, visit their website.