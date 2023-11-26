South Florida business owners stress importance of Small Business Saturday

WYNWOOD — You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but some forget Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is about supporting local businesses.

Wynwood business owners say shopping local goes beyond supporting them.

"For us, when you're supporting local businesses, you're actually supporting the area," said Cherish Thanchan, the owner of Origins.

Wynwood is a hub for small businesses. If you're looking for a clothing store, a restaurant or an art gallery, you are sure to find it in Wynwood.

Business owners Thanchan and Diana Gonzalez say it's the uniqueness that you'll only find in small businesses that set them apart.

"If you don't support small businesses, you're only going to have big brands. You know it gets kind of boring," said Gonzalez, the owner of The Wynwood Shop. "So, I feel like a lot of people here in Miami appreciate that."

"We don't have big contracts with these resell items were buying from people who either bought them before they sold out and there's all local fill you have to walk in to sell us items," Thanchan said.

Both their businesses consist of items that come from other local creative entrepreneurs. That's why they say shopping local goes beyond their stores.

"It benefits so many different families. You know it's kind of the root of why we started it. To give an opportunity to different people to have a different outlet," Gonzalez said.

"When you invest locally, you're incentivized to build up this area. We want it to be better. I want to make sure that the sidewalk is clean. I want to make sure the back here is clean. I want to make sure that our front is presentable and respectable. It's an investment for us," Thanchan said.

While Small Business Saturday is a boost to local businesses, owners across Miami are expecting another boost with Art Basel.