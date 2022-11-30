Watch CBS News
2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach: Here's what you need to know for this year's event

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI- Art Basel Miami Beach began Tuesday for a VIP, invite-only crowd with general admission events starting later this week that will mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the international art festival.

The festival is part of Miami Art Week, which began as a way of attracting attention to the city's growing artistic scene.

Art Basel is the signature event and is located inside the Miami Beach Convention Center but will also feature other events throughout the city.

This year's celebration is the largest to date and will feature the best contemporary artwork from 283 galleries from 38 countries, officials say. The public viewings are Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Travel info:

With Art Basel being bigger than ever this year, the City of Miami Beach encourages people to take advantage of the free trolley ridesPoseidon Ferry, and the recently completed Beachwalk for those who would rather walk or bike.  The major freeways into Miami, I-95 and I-395, will likely be congested.

Here is a list of some of the notable events scheduled to occur:

ART WEEK EVENTS WEDNESDAY NOV. 30. 22 

ART WEEK EVENTS THURSDAY DEC. 1 ST. 

ART WEEK EVENTS FRIDAY DEC 2ND

