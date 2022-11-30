2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach: Here's what you need to know for this year's event

MIAMI- Art Basel Miami Beach began Tuesday for a VIP, invite-only crowd with general admission events starting later this week that will mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the international art festival.

The festival is part of Miami Art Week, which began as a way of attracting attention to the city's growing artistic scene.

Art Basel is the signature event and is located inside the Miami Beach Convention Center but will also feature other events throughout the city.

This year's celebration is the largest to date and will feature the best contemporary artwork from 283 galleries from 38 countries, officials say. The public viewings are Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Travel info:

With Art Basel being bigger than ever this year, the City of Miami Beach encourages people to take advantage of the free trolley rides, Poseidon Ferry, and the recently completed Beachwalk for those who would rather walk or bike. The major freeways into Miami, I-95 and I-395, will likely be congested.

Here is a list of some of the notable events scheduled to occur:

ART WEEK EVENTS WEDNESDAY NOV. 30. 22

Coffee at the warehouse 9 am - 5 pm

Exhibition viewing De La Cruz Collection 9:30 am - 4:30 pm

Vice X Art Basel 11 am- 10 pm

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: Pulse Topology I Superblue and BMW I 11 am - 7 pm

The Ruinart Beach Art Lounge 12 noon - 6:30 pm

The performance Corpo RanfLA 2 pm - 5 pm

Ribbons Gallery 5 pm - 9 pm

Aerial Performance by Drift 7 pm -7:15 pm

ART WEEK EVENTS THURSDAY DEC. 1 ST.

Exhibition opening: Rubell Museum 10 am- 5:30 pm

Art Basel Public Day 11 am- 7 pm

Vice X Art Basel 11 am- 10 pm

Coffee at the warehouse 9 am - 5 pm

SEX by Madonna Saint Laurent 3 pm - 7 pm

ART WEEK EVENTS FRIDAY DEC 2ND

Conversations | The Underside of Connectivity: From data mining to carbon footprint 11 am - 12 noon

Brunch and Talk Lowe Art Museum 10 am- 1pm

SEX by Madonna Saint Laurent 3 pm - 7 pm